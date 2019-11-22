Electric car for Mars and Earth: Elon Musk has unveiled an unusual pickup (photos, video)
Thursday, November 21, the American company Tesla launches in Los Angeles its new model of electric vehicle — the six-seat pickup Cybertruck. According to tradition, the presentation was hosted personally by the head of the company, billionaire Elon Musk. Electric car impressed the audience first of all by its unusual design. The appearance of the car has caused hot debate in the media. Some come in complete awe of the futuristic pick-up, reminiscent of the fighter stealth Stealth. Other in disgust, claiming that the Mask showed a “coffin on wheels”.
Billionaire said that he was tired of the appearance of the current pickups. It’s not just about American cars, but offspring produced in other countries. According to Mask, all pickups resemble each other like twins. They are impossible to distinguish. He admitted that electropica from Tesla owes its unusual design to the film “the Spy who loved me”. This is one of the parts of James bond. It was released in 1977. James bond played by Roger Moore. Action the most part of the film takes place under water. That’s where villain Stromberg built the shelter, in which hatching terrible plans. In the fight against this evil genius uses 007 unique car Lotus Esprit, which is easily converted into a small submarine.
Mask impressed with a sealed cabin of this car. This he sought from the engineers who designed Cybertruck. As a result of Tesla refused the usual materials in the manufacture of the car body. Electropica it is made of heavy-duty cold-rolled stainless steel. Demonstrating the potential of this material, the Mask and one of his assistants was hit on the hammer machine.
If this trick all last more or less normal, then the next stage of the presentation failed. Elon said that pickup is bulletproof solid glass. His assistant immediately started to machine steel ball. And the glass cracked!
Musk is not much upset and immediately went to the story of the great running speed qualities Cybertruck. It turns out that this truck is able to accelerate to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds! It is faster than, for example, the sporty Porsche 911.
Tesla promises to begin selling Cybertruck already in 2021. The vehicle will be available in three variants. The easiest one electric motor, is designed to overcome 400 km without recharging. This model will cost 39 thousand 900 dollars. The most expensive Cybertruck will pass, according to the Mask 800 km without recharging. It will be equipped with three electric motors. Price — 69 thousand 900 dollars. All versions of the electric vehicle equipped with an autopilot and an adaptive suspension.
Pricing Tesla liked Americans. The newspaper USA Today notes that today in America a new truck without the bells and whistles costs about 50 thousand dollars. So the corresponding class of the simplest Cybertruck will cost 10 thousand dollars cheaper. That’s just want ordinary Americans to buy this “Martian” electric car to take the kids to school in the morning or take the whole family out of town this weekend?
Musk is confident that you want. Tesla is already taking pre-orders for their new baby. While the need to contribute just $ 100! It’s like proof that you seriously intend to buy Cybertruck.
Stock experts predict a sharp rise of Tesla stock after the presentation of electropica. At the moment the company isn’t going well. She seriously delay deliveries of its most popular model — electric sedan Model 3. The package of proposals of the company’s Mask there is also a Model S and a crossover luxury Model X. of Course, all these machines are electric. Musk promises in the near future to start the production of another cross — over Model Y. He also hints that the company is working on creating a sports car. The name has been invented because the American media uses its variant — the Tesla Roadster.
Musk is a mention of Mars in his presentation. His other company SpaceX is preparing, according to the billionaire, in the near future to send the first expedition to the Red planet. To do this, she builds a manned spacecraft Starship. It tests on the ground in Texas ended in a massive explosion.
