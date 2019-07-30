Electric car Honda e showed the system displays in action
Serial hatchback Honda e will appear in the markets of Japan and Europe before the end of the year, and 36,000 people have already “expressed interest” model. How much collected real pre-orders, the company is silent, and that customers were more talks about the features of the electric vehicle. This time the focus was patianna digital panel, a personal assistant with artificial intelligence and integration with a smartphone, which acts as a digital key and remote control.
Recall how it all works. Displays the edges of digital panel broadcast image from the side cameras. Screen for drive — tidy. Standing next to the Central couple of “TV” with a diagonal of 12.3 inches each. The interior mirror is the sixth screen, outstanding video camera on the stern.
Before the eyes of the driver is a TFT-display with a diagonal of 8.8 inches with key data, including the battery and the selected driving mode. Instead of mirrors the driver glances at the side screens, and on the reverse there is a ground. Complements the visibility of the display in the mirror on the ceiling.
Two main touch screen at 12.3 inches to allow the tap of a finger to drag content from one to another to, for example, passengers will be able to share something (a video, playlist, route navigation) to the driver. Front riders have the opportunity independently from each other to activate different applications to view recently-used tabs on the smartphone.
Project Manager e Honda Kohei Hitomi says, “the interface is very complicated, but incredibly simple to use.” The smartphone can “mirror” using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The preview video works only in a parked electric car, and this will come in handy during charging.
Honda intelligent assistant Personal Assistant responds to the phrase “OK Honda” and has a “unique contextual understanding” voice to maintain a natural conversation and provide access to online services. Technology of machine learning allows the assistant over time to better recognize the voices and give more accurate answers.
Remote control via mobile app — control and battery reserve, unlock locks, on-Board diagnostic data, the activation of “climate”, location monitoring and security features. The owner can configure notifications that will sound the alarm if the car leaves a preset “geofence”. The Japanese believe that set new standards in the segment, and the Americans are kicking themselves, because in the US a small Honda way ordered.