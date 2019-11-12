Electric car Porsche 718 will be more powerful than petrol cars
The new Cayman and Boxster will be built on a new platform that will be developed specifically for these sports cars.
Also, the experts emphasized that the new base will have no relationship to electric car Porsche Taycan.
Perhaps in the development of new vehicles will take part of the company Rimac or some key elements are borrowed from the electrified version of crossover Macan.
The new coupe and Roadster are likely to be aluminum. As power plants will offer a version with a single motor, or several of the client’s choice.
The most efficient model with motors on both axes will exhibit out of more than 400 HP the car will make it the most powerful Porsche 718, other than the performance of GT4.
Most likely, the new electric vehicles will save the traditional letter S or GTS, which will mark the modification of the vehicle.