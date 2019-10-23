Electric car Tesla Model 3 will receive new bonuses with the Track package
Last year the company Tesla invented update Track Mode for the sedan Model 3 Performance, which includes the adjusted program of traction control and energy regeneration on braking. Since this improvement was pure software, it was delivered “over the air” in the form of new software. But now the publication Electrek revealed that the firm is going to offer with this update and a number of new items, which are packaged Track Mode Package.
Package includes tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 245/35 R20 dimension instead of the Pilot Sport 235/35 R20 4S, a set of more powerful and robust the front brake pads and the caps of the hubs of carbon fiber. These elements show the total of the company’s commitment to continuous improvement models.
Carbon fiber wheel caps for Model 3 is already available as a separate item in the parts catalog ($300 per set) but they will also be part of a new set of Track Mode.
From the latest news on this subject worth mentioning is the return of the prototypes of piatigorski Model S Plaid at the nürburgring after a pause. The company brings a project to mind is to put the fastest version of “Eski” on stream in the summer of 2020. In the same year must be showing the production version of the model Roadster, presented as a prototype in 2017. However, according to the Mask, it for the company “not a priority”, so that the timing of the premiere and market launch can be shifted. The head of the company once again mentioned the package SpaceX, which will include a tiny rocket engines on compressed air. And chief designer Franz von Holzhausen said that the model still continues to grow in all respects.