Electric car Volkswagen set a record in China
Electric Volkswagen prototype ID.R has set another record: 680-horsepower all-wheel-drive sports car under the direction of Romain Dumas climbed 10,906-foot serpentine “Road of 99 turns”, leading to the natural arch of the “Heavenly gate” to Chinese Tianmen mountain, 7 minutes 38,585 seconds.
Specially prepared electric car in a new livery more than two minutes ahead of the previous champion SUV Range Rover Sport SVR.
Currently, Volkswagen ID.R is also the absolute champion of pikes Peak and the Goodwood, as well as the fastest electric vehicles on the Nurburgring.
Volkswagen uses ID.R to promote its new family of civic vehicles. The first one will be a hatchback ID.3, which will be fully declassified on 10 September at the motor show in Frankfurt.