Electric cars Tesla will go for a heart transplant
Another “heart” will consist of three motors.
Installation of new units will begin next year on models of the Model S, Model X and Roadster
At that time the information on innovations provides us with personally Elon Musk, or rather his Twitter.
There is known around the world and even space people said that Tesla electric cars will begin to equip a new power plant called Plaid. The first such production version will get a Model S.
Unfortunately, the technical characteristics of a top Manager carefully walked in his message, stating, however, about the prices. Specifics on this item either, but, Musk said, and such words should be believe that newer cars will cost more than existing versions, but cheaper competitors.
Perhaps the head of Tesla was referring to the recently introduced Porsche Taycan.