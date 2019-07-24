Electric Fiat Ducato will present in 2020
The prototype of the novelties shown by the media. Commercial Fiat Ducato’ve got a version with an electric drivetrain.
The production model will arrive on the market next year and will occupy a key position in the field of electric mobility an Italian company. It is noted that the design change did not affect the practicality of the model.
Ducato Electric will continue to distinguish best-in-class lifting capacity from 10 up to 17 m3 and a payload of up to 950 kg. 1 additionally, the updated LVC will also be produced in different variations to meet the needs of customers.
While information about the new product is not much, but it is reported that the cruising range will be from 220 to 360 kilometers. The power will be 121 HP and maximum speed is limited by electronics on a mark of 100 km/h.