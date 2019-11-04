Electric liftback Lightyear One pleased aerodynamics
5057 mm length is due to the necessity of placing a certain number of photovoltaic panels. But it also is good for the aerodynamics. The height and width liftback — 1426 mm 1898 mm, respectively.
The drag coefficient CX of the electric vehicle Lightyear One was impressively low — only 0,20, which is the best indicator for serial five-seater cars. For example, CX sedan Porsche Turbo Taycan is 0.22. Dutch solar liftback obliged to record not only stretched the stern, but the caps of the rear arches, the lack of classic mirrors and door handles. In addition to computer simulations, a team of young professionals worked with the prototype in the Turin wind tunnel of the Pininfarina company.
Optimization of air flow — one of the main tasks of the engineers at Lightyear. Boasts a CX coefficient below 0,2 can develop such small-scale double cars like the GM EV1 of 1996 and the Volkswagen XL1, presented in 2013.
Startup from the Netherlands promises 725 km on the WLTP standard. Solar energy can generate up to 12 kilometers per hour, and the manufacturer predicts up to 40% “free” mileage per year. Overnight charge from the mains should be enough for 350 km and hours powerful supercharger — 570 km. In motion electric car lead four independent electric motor: your at each wheel.
Visually and the dimensions of the electric car resembles the Audi A7. Liftback from the country of tulips deprived of the rear window, his place is taken by solar cells powering the battery.
We had to sacrifice dynamics: acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h in ten seconds. The same Taycan Turbo performs the standard 3.2 s. Lightyear One Serial electric cars will appear on roads only in 2021. For the first few hundred owners a refundable security Deposit is 119 thousand euros. For the rest of the advance payment will not exceed four thousand, but the price of €149 000 will be added the cost of shipping in a specific region.