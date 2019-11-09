Electric Porsche Cayman will receive a 400-horsepower engine
The novelty will appear in 2023, together with the Boxster EV.
It is now known that the classic Boxster and Cayman will replace elektricheskayasvyaz. Information about the novelties were declassified a couple of months ago Lucem Bag, Deputy Chairman of the management Board of Porsche, in the framework of an interview with Top Gear magazine at the event on presentation of Taycan. In a new report, brand said that he has some preliminary specifications concerning dynamic Duo that should go on sale in 2023.
It seems that the convertible and coupe will be powered by two electric motors with total capacity of 400 horsepower, which will allow them will be located between the GTS and Spyder/GT4, in terms of performance. The car is clearly designed around an aluminum monocoque and will be available with rear or all-wheel drive.
Interestingly, the report mentions that an electric Boxster and Cayman will share this equipment with the Audi TTE and the revival of the Lamborghini Urraco. As experts expect, the firm Rimac will take part to participate in the development of sports electric cars after the decision of Porsche to increase its stake in the Croatian company to 15.5%.
It is reported that the emergence of electric vehicles does not mean the end of traditional versions, because there can be a period of time in 2-3 years when the model ICE and EV will coexist peacefully. Meanwhile, Porsche is still not quite finished with the classic Cayman current generation, as the company hinted that it will release a hardcore version of GT4 RS.