Electric Porsche Taycan fully declassified
Porsche introduced its first production model – the four-door sedan Taycan. The car is based on the concept of Porsche E Mission of 2015 and adopted the prototype’s overall design, proportions and design.
Porsche Taycan built on a new platform PPE (Premium Electric Platform), jointly developed by Audi specifically for electric sports cars. Overall length of the sedan – 4 963 mm and a width of 1 mm. 966 Thus, the novelty is very close in size to the Tesla Model S. the Power structure of the body steel with integrated battery, and most of the outer panels are aluminum.
The car is equipped with two electric motors and all-wheel drive. There are two versions of the electric vehicle. The first — Taycan Porsche Turbo — engine on the front axle produces 218 forces and 300 Nm of torque, and rear — 408 forces and 550 Nm. The total capacity is 625 PS and 850 Nm. In a special Overboost power may briefly (2.5 seconds) to increase to 680 forces. Taycan Turbo weighing 2.3 tonnes can accelerate to a hundred in 3.2 seconds and to 200 km/h in 9.8 seconds. Maximum speed — 260 km/h Battery capacity of 93.4 kWh provides up to 450 km without recharging (cycle WLTP).
Taycan version of the Porsche Turbo S has the same motors, but different configuration and a more powerful inverter, so the peak power is increased to 761 forces and 1050 Nm of torque. The battery is the same, but the mileage without recharging is 421 km, and Acceleration to “hundreds” took the 2.8 s, the speed like a younger modification. Both versions have air suspension with active stabilizers, and the Turbo S is still polnopravnym chassis and carbon ceramic brakes.
In the cabin, almost no analog buttons and switches. The instrument panel is a curved 16,8 inch screen with touch-sensitive buttons on the sides. Sedan in the basic configuration on a single to 10.9 inch screen media system, but for a fee similar to the touchscreen can be installed before the front passenger. Another touch screen on the Central console has a diagonal of 8.4 inches and is responsible for managing the navigation and the climate in the cabin.
Sale Porsche Taycan promise to begin in mid-2020. To collect the electric car will be on a special production line in Zuffenhausen. Porsche is planning to sell 25 000 copies Taycan per year. Dealers are already taking pre-orders.