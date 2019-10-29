Electric SUV Fisker this week will be named
Much has been said about a fully electric car Fisker, but we still don’t know its official name.
However, all this will change this week, as the company will announce how they will be called competitor to the Tesla Model Y. As reported in Fisker, along with the disclosure of the name of the car with high emissions with zero emissions, will also report when and where the company will introduce it.
This announcement is accompanied by a short promotional video showing the design of the front of the car, a slim headlight with integrated led DRLs, led strips in the bumper, plastic trim on the lower parts of the body and stylish alloy wheels. Presented at the teaser video the car has a gray color with black housings anenih mirrors, door handles, illuminated with sliding mechanism.
From the previous teasers is known that the electric Fisker SUV will get a kind of “convertible” roof, controlled by the push of a button. Whether it is a traditional sunroof that slides back or perhaps another system is unknown. But one thing is for sure: passengers will enjoy the open sky.
Power will come from a pair of motors mounted on the front and rear axles, and battery capacity of 80 kWh, which when fully charged should allow the SUV to travel up to 483 km. the Price should begin from less than 40 000 USD.