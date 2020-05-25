Electric SUV Jeep Wrangler will be better in all respects
With the development of technology, which creates electric, the American company Jeep has expressed interest in expanding its model range all-electric car.
Previously it was reported that the automaker plans to completely electrify all of its models by 2021.
It is noteworthy that the company has raised some questions about the future of the Wrangler. Of course, we can assume that the appearance of the electric performance of the SUV is not far off, because the plug-in hybrid version of the Jeep Wrangler PHEV will appear in the showrooms of the brand this year.
But all-electric Wrangler is definitely something Jeep will be pretty rigorous to work is quite long.
Details about this version of the iconic SUV has managed to obtain after a recent interview with one of the senior managers of the Jeep.
“The current Jeep Wrangler and so easily can overcome different types of terrain, but its all-electric version will be in all senses, the real next step for the model,” — said the representative of the company.
According to Mark Allen, head of design at Jeep, it’s just a matter of time when Jeep Wrangler with an electric motor will be presented. “I sincerely believe that if we make an electric Wrangler, sometime in the future, it will truly be the best Wrangler ever.”
Of course at this stage, we are not talking about what it would be for the car. Many plans are still under development. Here’s what else said Mr. Allen: “the SUV will be more capable offroad, and will have the opportunity to do something that is just not able to do now.”