Electric Volvo XC40 will get the front trunk
A week ago, Volvo Cars announced the premiere date fully electrical modifications crossover XC40, but now revealed new details about the model.
In particular, was published outline designers and a small teaser video.
Fuel Volvo XC40 electric car has no traditional grille instead installed a new front panel with built-in sensors of safety systems and driver assistance (ADAS).
The engine compartment was replaced with a trunk volume of about 30 liters is the so – called frunk (front trunk) or froot (front boot), designed for all small things. Exhaust pipes for obvious reasons also not available, the rest of the electric model follows the petrol.
For the electric vehicle will offer eight exterior colors including the new metallic Sage Green, contrasting roof as standard and 19 – and 20-inch wheels.
In the cabin will be equipped with a completely new driver interface to display specific information, such as the battery level, adds to the sport trim accents and floor mats from recycled materials.
Information about the power plant still has not been disclosed but it is known that the model built on the same platform as the CMA that Polestar electric car 2. This architecture was originally designed with the expectation of the drive, which was reflected in the concept of Volvo 40.1 2016.
All the details we know of 16 October, but, most likely, to full premiere we will have at least one serving of teasers.