Electricity in Ukraine will rise in price
Wednesday, February 12, during the press conference the head of the National Commission carrying out regulation in the energy and utilities (NKREKU), Valery Tarasyuk said that stimulating tariff for power distribution companies can earn in Ukraine next year.
“Incentive regulation for power companies — it is inevitable. We, as a country, need to come to this. I have a dream, and we’re working on it, we’ll do it next year, we move away from system “input+” and move to incentive regulation,” — said Tarasyuk.
However, he noted that such a transition will inevitably lead to growth of tariffs.
“To approach this need very carefully, since incentive regulation without a rate increase physiologically can not be. At least some rate increase must happen. It passed the leading countries, it will we. Other way we have,” the official said.
He also noted that the rate of return on the new asset base should be attractive for investors to invest in the renewal of fixed assets. At the same time on the old asset base, the rate should be minimal.
Tarasyuk said that the regulator in the near future a full-fledged presents a new approach to incentive regulation, transmit Podrobnosti.