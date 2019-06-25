Electricity market: how it will work and what will change for Ukrainians
From 1 July, Ukraine will start the launch of the electricity market is already seriously. This is a practical implementation of the law adopted in 2017. Now the state will cease to be the sole buyer and seller of electricity. Sell it will start like any other commodity. Electricity prices will be independent of “orders from above”. Although not immediately. And Yes, cheap electricity will not.
But after the electricity market works, the Ukrainians will have a chance to become richer. How to change the system, how everything will work and who will pay for what – in an interview with channel 24, told the energy expert of the Strategic group of advisers to support reforms at the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Karel Hirman.
What and who will change from 1 July
Until now, all the electricity in Ukraine is generated at power plants, bought by the state company “Energorynok”. Then all of it sold to customers and businesses, and apartments. It was a centralized system.
This system is no longer working in the world. And what is now imposed in Ukraine is not a European model. And standard electricity market, which works anywhere in the world, and in the former Soviet republics too.
Since July 1, the main difference will be that it will not be the only buyer. Instead of direct contracts between the manufacturer (electrostyle) and the buyer. As in other markets, they can be traders.
The main difference is for enterprises. For apartments, households, the situation is not very noticeable change. For them, as before, at least at first, supplier will remain the power companies involved in the sale – from 1 January there was a division of power companies in the electricity supplier and the distribution system operator.
The company will buy electricity from those who will give the best conditions and price. It will be a competition, as in the gas market. Electricity as a product will be bought in the market in different conditions. The role will play a schedule of consumption, underload and so on. Price will vary daily and even hourly throughout the day. All of this will be displayed in contracts and impact on price.
Ready the legal framework
The law on electricity market, the Parliament adopted in April 2017. Since then gradually been accepted by many important acts which it was implemented and prepared the whole system and market participants.
But the schedule of work was completed on time. The government for example, only at the beginning of June 2019 adopted two important decisions (about public commitments for the supply of electricity for the population and the ruling on electronic auctions for the sale of electricity under bilateral contracts of public utilities, including for the population). And they must be implemented in software as everyone else.
Trade of electricity is significantly different from trade, for example, gas. Electricity goes online and non-stop. To the electricity market worked, you need to create a program that will involve all market participants. In the program will receive indicators technical data characteristics of electricity, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There will be calculated underload, other indicators everything that happened with the kilowatt-hour, as he walked from the power plant via the network to the traders, power companies and so on. The result of these calculations will give a certain number, the price.
The coordinators of the market – enterprise “Ukrenergo” and “energy” (his daughter under the name of the Operator of the market), as the Registrar of trade operations, – was said in the first half of June, so far the system is not ready. In particular, two recent government regulations – have not been translated into software in the figures. Then you also need to check how it all works. It is not enough a couple of days.
You need to carefully check the entire system to test it. Because even a small error threatens the loss of millions of hryvnia on the day.
Ukrenergo and Energorynok (market Operator) carried out the system test, and see that eating a dramatic difference. It is working with data provided by market participants. And these data do not agree. The controller also tells about the important factors that are impossible to solve. Therefore it would be reasonable to postpone the launch of the market.
The deputies of the energy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Dombrovsky and Lev Pidlisetsky in may proposed to postpone the launch until 1 October. It was a responsible proposal. But to make this delay can only be the Parliament. But in BP there were no votes for it.
The proposal of President Vladimir Zelensky to delay market launch for a year – not correct, because for so long I can’t wait. And the situation is not so critical, to defer for a year. And the European Commission and the World Bank also supported the proposal to postpone the launch until 1 October.
But since our Parliament does not in itself alert – most likely, the electricity market will start from 1 July, with all its risks.
Risks
The main danger – it does not add data from market participants. Then there is a problem between how much will electricity really is and how it shows market participants. For example, they state that they will give 100 kilowatts, and is – 70 or 120. It is not “Ugadi”, is the physical data.
And if the data producers and the counters do not agree, it means that something is bad for those who specifies the data. But this “disconnect” will cost millions of USD. The question is – who is behind these deviations is to pay? And all this will come at the expense of the end user.
And if in such a situation, we entered the market at the same time want to protect the consumer by setting high prices for households. In addition, price high to install and for the industry to protect them from loss allocation of electricity in the network, because it is not their problem. But it is not a market. It’s just another distribution system of electricity bills. Because the market is when the seller and buyer enter into a contract, and the price comes out of it, not the decision someone.
And the government, when he says that developing a high price – thereby confirms that it is not ready to run market. Therefore, in the situation invested by the Regulator and set the maximum price – it’s forced, and so I hope that it is temporary.
The role of “Energy” and “Ukrenergo”
They will be logged in the computers all the contracts for electricity. They will not sign contracts – only logs technical data: megawatt-hour, where, how and how. A “Ukrenergo” will do the balancing of the differences, will be responsible for ensuring that the system was stable and no disconnections.
And it’s not a special Ukrainian know-how and standard operating conditions of such systems.
The market and the price of electricity
Once again: setting the price high is not the market price.
The price that creates the market, depends on several factors, including the consumption schedule. If a uniform consumption – you pay a different price than those who have peaks of consumption. So far it played no role. And now – will be. Because the question is not – how much and for what pay?
It works, as in other markets: the more you buy, the price is lower. Based on this simple logic – the household, the apartment may not pay less per unit of electricity than the large buyer company.
And this is the requirement of the IMF – to introduce this market logic, not a machine to raise prices.
Cheap electricity for the population – it was socialism. But it is precisely because the Ukrainians and the poor. Because of cheap gas, electricity and heat (in fact, prices lower the value of their generation or production) in the end, anyway someone pays. State. But it is not their money. Because citizens pay their taxes, getting because of this, low salaries and pensions and poor health care or roads.
According to Eurostat, Ukraine is now the cheapest electricity in Europe, and that in comparison with the poor and power-hungry Balkan countries. Is it objective? No. We all know that the price for the population not even half covers basic expenses for the production of electricity (kilowatt/hours) in power plants, not to mention the cost of distribution. Because the rise in price of electricity is inevitable. No matter who is President or Prime Minister.
If we don’t want – and will continue to be poor. Will earn in those countries where the price is higher depends on the market, but there are people earn more – because nobody spends money to cover the difference from the budget of the tax those same citizens.
Energy conservation and counters
They will become best friends of the consumer. The counter shows the exact data for 4-5 years, then it must be changed or, at least, to double-check. In Ukraine, there are still a large number of apartments without meters (this includes gas). And a lot of counters to 20 years (for all). And they’re certainly not show.
If you do not enter an accurate report, then we will carry on endless discussions who steal electricity or gas. Therefore, an urgent need to start with the counters.
Including report system affects the overall indications of the system.
Savings is the meaning of consumption. Why Ukrainian companies are losing competitiveness because their energy consumption is very large, compared to European. The same with households.
The purpose of saving that the flat was 20 degrees, a light was burning, but you consume less than before. Then the same question – not how to pay, and for what. Simple – no need to heat outside and lighting the junk in the stairwell or apartment. This is the essence of energy efficiency, a comprehensive thermal modernization of houses. Therefore, with the support of the European Union created the energy efficiency Fund, which will help with this upgrade.
Green energy and electricity market
Green energy in Ukraine at the rate of 150 Euro is crazy expensive. The price the consumer pays.
But green energy needs. We should create conditions to green energy is becoming cheaper, but to become a real player. And that its development did not provoke the physical destabilization of the system.
While the decision on the auctions right, it is necessary to implement it.
Launch market and export/import of electricity
Electricity Ukraine isolated. Connected to the Soviet system, whose successor is Russia, and, for obvious reasons, there is a trade there.
Only part of Western Ukraine connected to the European system – Burshtyn energoostriv. Because of this isolation – it is physically impossible to import or export electricity, Ukraine is not ready technically. And without the introduction of the market is impossible to make these changes. This is not fast. It is a series of technical measures that will have to hold all of the power plants, power companies. You need to invest money and to fit the system. A full connection to the European system – a highly technical event with a strict physical parameters, it is not.
And because we are isolated – there is no competition. There are, in fact, two manufacturers – the state and DTEK. This is a negative situation for the market. And the only one who does not see, the anti-monopoly Committee. It’s not a question of the government, the regulator or Parliament. The AMC must make a decision.
The export now comes only from the Burshtyn energoostrova. While on the wholesale market of Europe prices are lower than in Ukraine. Ultimate – Yes, higher because of taxes and payments for the balancing and distribution. If Ukraine is to have a competitive price on electricity will connect to the European network – can be exported. However, the age of thermal power plants in Ukraine – far beyond. The environment is not environmentally friendly.
Saying that “Ukraine can the whole of Europe to supply electricity” – say people who do not understand the situation and live in some parallel world. This is a “wishlist”. But Ukraine should not be the goal – to become an exporter. The goal is to keep the system running. To avoid outages. This requires systemic changes. But we’ll see.