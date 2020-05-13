Electricity rates for the population can grow
The national Commission of regulation of energy and utilities suggested that from 1 January 2021 to cancel the preferential tariff for the population for the first 100 kWh/month of electricity.
This was reported by a member of the national Commission Dmitry Kovalenko at a round table of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on energy and housing and communal services, describing the problem with renewable energy sources (RES) in Ukraine, reports “Hvil”.
He noted that now “green” energy receives approximately 26% of the total money turnover in the market despite the fact that in manufacturing the share is just 8%. As a result, for 2019 in Ukraine “green” power generation increased by 11.6% and the end of April, its capacity reached 7117 MW. Kovalenko also said that till July it is planned to introduce about a thousand MW.
If the situation continues to develop in this direction and all the scheduled projects will be implemented, by 2021 the RES will generate 57% of the money in the share in manufacturing at 19%.
The problem with renewable energy sources
For the solution of problems of development of renewable energy in the national Commission has prepared two scenarios.
Both of them include a ban on construction of new capacities of renewable energy before we decide on the construction of highly maneuverable capacities, are intended to balance the daily load curve of the power system.
Scenario 1
In addition, the national Commission considered a number of other initiatives, including the reduction of the green tariff and the abolition from 1 January 2021 to preferential categories of consumption up to 100 kWh for the population.
Scenario 2
During the round table noted that this decision will further to 12 billion hryvnia per year.
To date, the population for the first 100 kWh per month pay – 0,90 cents, and for each next – UAH 1.68.
Also NKREKU offers 2-5 years to provide targeted assistance to vulnerable populations, and to cancel cross-subsidies. According to the presentation, the solution is expected to more than 38 billion.