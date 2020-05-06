Electricity tariffs again decided to increase
The national Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities (NKREKU), proposes to raise electricity tariffs for the population.
This is stated in the presentations made at the round table devoted to the issues of energy and housing and communal services, — transfers Hvilya with reference to the press service of the national Commission.
So, the Commission presented its vision of a way out of the problem that has developed in the electricity market.
One of the measures proposed before the end of 2020, to cancel the preferential category of consumption of 100 kWh for the population (rate of 0.75 UAH without VAT) that will give 12 billion next year.
In addition, the proposed 2-5 years to abolish cross-subsidies with the provision of targeted assistance to vulnerable categories of consumers.
Bringing tariffs in line with rates for non-domestic consumers will give the opportunity to another 38 billion a year.
According to estimates NKREKU, the amount of subsidies that non-domestic consumers pay for the population is more than 50 billion UAH.
In particular, the weighted average rate for the population is 1.07 UAH per kWh (without VAT), while commercial consumers pay 1,88 UAH per kW / h