Electrocreaser Ford Mustang Mach-E revealed before the premiere
Because of an error in the Configurator Ford before the official presentation has information about the first electric crossover of the brand Mustang Mach E. the participants of the forum E Mach was able to make screenshots with the images of the model, its main technical characteristics and prices before all the data was closed.
In addition to the name, electrocreaser have in common with the coupe emblem Mustang, similar optics and line of the side glass. Otherwise he looks like the average kupeobrazny crossover. In the interior there is a vertically placed display multimedia system, digital instrument panel and a long Gill ventilation.
For Ford Mustang Mach-E will offer five trim levels. The cost of the basic Select statement starts with a mark of 43 895 dollars. So much asking for a rear-wheel drive crossover motor at 258 HP (415 N·m), accelerates to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 6.5 seconds and going on a single charge 370 miles on the us EPA cycle. Will offer optional all-wheel drive version with the power plant in 258 HP (581 N·m) – in this case, the acceleration to 96.5 km/h is 5.5 seconds and the power reserve is 338 kilometers.
Package contents Premium (from 50 $ 600) in addition to different type of drive has two options battery. Younger battery characteristics are the same as the standard version. More long-range modification (from 436 to 483 kilometers) is output 286 HP (415 N·m) with rear wheel drive or 337 HP (581 nm) with a full. Dispersal to 96,5 km/h in the last variation takes about five seconds.
52 $ 400 offers rear-wheel drive version of the California Route 1 on the 286 forces, and for 59 $ 900 – complete First Edition with all-wheel drive and a capacity of 337 forces.
Of special note is the four-wheel-drive top version of the GT (from 60 $ 500). Its capacity is not specified, but this Mustang Mach-E accelerates to 96.5 km/h in just 3.5 seconds in the range of 402 km.
The official presentation of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will take place on 18 November at the motor show in Los Angeles. Electrocreaser will arrive in 2020.