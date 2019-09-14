Electronic cigarette: negative effects to the body
Scientists from the University of Oklahoma (USA) found that various sleep disturbances can be caused not only because of Smoking traditional cigarettes, but when using their electronic substitutes. Thus, the version about the negative effects of nicotine on sleep quality have failed.
American researchers have conducted an extensive survey, which included 1664 College students, of whom approximately 40% were smokers of conventional cigarettes, and about 30% of the surveyed contingent was made up of the electronic cigarette smokers and nonsmokers as a control group. Furthermore, groups of smokers separately determined those who showed their daily habit or allowed himself occasionally.
As it turned out the survey, and e-cigarette enthusiasts and lovers of traditional tobacco products are faced with sleep disorders more often than non-smokers. Moreover, users of electronic substitutes for cigarettes, even in cases of occasional Smoking, significantly more often than other categories surveyed turned to sleeping pills to medication. According to scientists, the sleep disorder in this case has led to an increased psychoactive effect from Smoking.