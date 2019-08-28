Electronic cigarette without nicotine damages the vessels
Many of these gadgets contain nicotine, and scientists suspect that it is harmful to the cardiovascular system. Now researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found that do not even contain nicotine electronic cigarettes damage blood vessels.
Another study showed that no e-cigarettes are not safe for health. It has been proved that nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes may increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and pathologies of the lungs, although not as much as do traditional tobacco products. And all because the normal cigarettes in addition to nicotine contain different kinds of tar and other carcinogens. And now found that electronic cigarettes that contain no nicotine, still pose a threat to our health. By heating the mixture to electronic cigarettes it damages blood vessels. Under the influence of heat of a chemical from this compound is transformed into toxic particles that negatively affect our cardiovascular system.
It’s not very good news on the background of an increasing incidence of lung diseases among patients who have only one thing in common: Smoking electronic cigarettes. Initially these gadgets was promoted as a completely safe alternative to regular Smoking, and it was thought that electronic cigarettes will help smokers to get rid of bad habits. But the science there is increasing evidence that electronic cigarettes can be dangerous by themselves. Besides, they have become fashionable, and they are increasingly used by teenagers and young people who have previously never smoked.
The authors of this study evaluated the effect does not contain nicotine cigarettes on the blood vessels 31 volunteers. Just one episode of Smoking was enough to cause serious damage to the blood vessels, as shown by magnetic resonance imaging.