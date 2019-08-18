Electronic cigarettes are not less harmful to health

August 18, 2019
Electronic cigarettes are just as harmful as regular cigarettes, and any claim otherwise “is equivalent to the assertion that a heart attack is less harmful than cancer,” writes the Israeli cancer Association (ICA).

Электронные сигареты не менее вредны для здоровья

The statement followed Friday’s publication of a new 120-page report from the world health organization (who) on the global tobacco epidemic.

The who report warned that the electronic delivery system of nicotine (DS) “certainly is harmful and therefore should be regulated”.

He noted that ENDS are not necessarily effective tools in the effort to stop Smoking, citing studies that show that never smokers minors that use ENDS, at least, double your chances to start Smoking later.

However, because the DS covers a wide range of electronic cigarettes, wapow and e-hookahs, we offer different geographical and demographic markets, who reports that “the specific risk of DS, has not yet been definitively evaluated”.

