Electronic cigarettes safer conventional..?
Experts from the UK believe that e-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional. And that’s despite the 34 deaths and hundreds of cases of a mysterious disease electronic cigarettes in the United States.
The leaders of the British health said they are more than confident less harm of electronic cigarettes when compared with traditional tobacco products. This statement sounds somewhat strange when you consider the scale of the raging in the US, the mystical disease of smokers electronic cigarettes. 1 604 American got on the hospital bed in serious condition in 49 States of the country and 34 people died. Health departments of America are struggling to solve this riddle and determine what is killing their fellow citizens. The assumption is that they added some of a prohibited substance in the liquid for electronic cigarettes, yet steadily not confirmed.
However, scientists from the United States are convinced that the cause of this disease are exactly the electronic cigarette, because all her victims used them. But the leadership of the British health of your e-cigarette is much less harmful than traditional Smoking. In particular, it is argued that electronic cigarettes are 95% better than usual, they can be used to help smokers give up the habit. Experts claim that electronic cigarettes are much less harmful chemicals which are formed in conventional cigarettes combustion of tobacco and tar. Electronic cigarettes allow their users to inhale nicotine in a vapour and not smoke, which is much more harmful.
“Smokers should consider a full transition to electronic cigarettes, and users of electronic cigarettes have to quit completely, says Professor John Newton of Public Health England. — We are all absolutely convinced that electronic cigarettes are much less harmful than traditional tobacco products, which in England alone, without any other parts of the UK, killing 220 people every day.”