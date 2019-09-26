Electronic menthol cigarettes is dangerous to life!
Scientists from Duke University conducted a study that showed dangerous levels of cancer-causing substances in the electronic cigarettes with menthol. The arguments of the experts is given in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
The researchers analyzed whether and how much threat a prohibited substance in regular menthol cigarettes of several manufacturers and electronic. As it turned out, the levels in the latest and smokeless tobacco exceed thresholds pulegone as a animal experiments proved to run in such a number of malignant processes. Notes, the usual variations of menthol was below the threshold. Experts warn that this scientific work has its limitations and the conclusions should be carefully considered.
I should add that the study was published the next day after the Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo forbade the sale of all flavored electronic cigarettes. It follows a surge of mysterious and life-threatening lung disease, which is believed to be associated with vaping.