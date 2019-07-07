Electronics can be significantly cheaper thanks to the development of scientists
Researchers from the US have created a new compound that could replace the most expensive components used to create optoelectronic materials. While the parts of the compounds occur in nature more often and are much cheaper than writes .
Modern optoelectronic material in solar panels, mobile phones and led lamps are made from very expensive elements. We are talking about the elements of group III of the periodic table such as indium and gallium. According to the representative of the University of Michigan Roy Clark, 10-20 years, their stocks come to an end.
Researchers from the group, Clark has created a new connection, combining common elements of II, IV and V groups. It has the same properties as the rare elements used to create optoelectronic materials. While its constituent parts – zinc, tin and nitrogen in nature are far more common and are accordingly cheaper.
Connection and absorbs the solar energy and light, so it can be used for thin-film solar cells, led lamps, screens of smartphones and televisions.
Zinc can replace magnesium, then increase the possibility of material interaction with blue and UV light. In addition, in the process of growing crystals of both components it is possible to ask them such conditions that they were susceptible to certain wavelengths. It is important to create LEDs.
“In the light of your home or office sometimes you want to add a warm light, says Clark. – New compounds from groups II–IV–V allow you to do it.”
Earlier it was reported that scientists from the Moscow physical-technical Institute invented a new light bulb. Luminophor – a substance that provides a glow in a new invention is absolutely harmless. The cost of one light bulb does not exceed 30 rubles, and the work she will be able to 10 thousand hours.