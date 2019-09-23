Elegant Eva green at the premiere of “Proxima” at the San Sebastian film festival

| September 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Another star, who arrived at the San Sebastian film festival, was a 39-year-old Eva green. In Spain, the actress has come to represent a new film with his participation — the film directed by Alice Vinokur “Proxima” (Proxima). Day green took part in fotocelle, and in the evening went to the premiere.

Изящная Ева Грин на премьере фильма «Проксима» на Сан-Себастьянском кинофестивале

Greene came out in a black asymmetrical dress with a wide belt at the waist and a plunging neckline. Image star complement sandals, wedges and large rings. Photographers she posed with her younger counterpart in the film Zelie bulan with which she, apparently, had a good friends.

In the film green played an astronaut named Sarah, which will go into space for a year. But first she will have to undergo intensive training and come to terms with a long separation from a seven year old daughter (her and played bulan). Trained eve, apparently, not only in film but also in real life — so she easily lifted Her in his arms.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr