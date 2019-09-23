Elegant Eva green at the premiere of “Proxima” at the San Sebastian film festival
Another star, who arrived at the San Sebastian film festival, was a 39-year-old Eva green. In Spain, the actress has come to represent a new film with his participation — the film directed by Alice Vinokur “Proxima” (Proxima). Day green took part in fotocelle, and in the evening went to the premiere.
Greene came out in a black asymmetrical dress with a wide belt at the waist and a plunging neckline. Image star complement sandals, wedges and large rings. Photographers she posed with her younger counterpart in the film Zelie bulan with which she, apparently, had a good friends.
In the film green played an astronaut named Sarah, which will go into space for a year. But first she will have to undergo intensive training and come to terms with a long separation from a seven year old daughter (her and played bulan). Trained eve, apparently, not only in film but also in real life — so she easily lifted Her in his arms.