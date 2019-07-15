Elegant lady in a hat with no clothes: Kylie Jenner has pleased fans of stylish “naked” photo
American model and businesswoman, is the youngest billionaire in the world Kylie Jenner has pleased fans with a candid snapshot.
It is a fully Nude model sitting on the edge of the fountain, hiding behind only a wide-brimmed hat. Kylie’s ankle is decorated with a precious white gold bracelet.
Naked “look,” she added yellow nail Polish and a silver bracelet. The model took a pose that showed every curve of her body in “pure” form. Kylie covered her chest with his hand and crossed long legs covered with smooth bronze tan.
“Hakuna Matata,” wrote Kylie to Instagram.
As you know, Kylie is resting on the Islands of Terkos and Caicos Islands near the Bahamas.
With her Jenner went on a trip to celebrate the launch of a new line of cosmetics own brand Kylie Skin.
However, such candid shot was not original.
American reality star, model and businesswoman. It was mentioned that the youngest of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner for 21 years. Earned for the year of $ 170 million.
