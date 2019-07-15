Elegant lady in a hat with no clothes: Kylie Jenner has pleased fans of stylish “naked” photo

| July 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Элегантная дама в шляпе без одежды: Кайли Дженнер порадовала фанатов стильным «обнаженными» фото

American model and businesswoman, is the youngest billionaire in the world Kylie Jenner has pleased fans with a candid snapshot.

Элегантная дама в шляпе без одежды: Кайли Дженнер порадовала фанатов стильным «обнаженными» фото

It is a fully Nude model sitting on the edge of the fountain, hiding behind only a wide-brimmed hat. Kylie’s ankle is decorated with a precious white gold bracelet.

Элегантная дама в шляпе без одежды: Кайли Дженнер порадовала фанатов стильным «обнаженными» фото

Naked “look,” she added yellow nail Polish and a silver bracelet. The model took a pose that showed every curve of her body in “pure” form. Kylie covered her chest with his hand and crossed long legs covered with smooth bronze tan.

“Hakuna Matata,” wrote Kylie to Instagram.

As you know, Kylie is resting on the Islands of Terkos and Caicos Islands near the Bahamas.

Элегантная дама в шляпе без одежды: Кайли Дженнер порадовала фанатов стильным «обнаженными» фото

With her Jenner went on a trip to celebrate the launch of a new line of cosmetics own brand Kylie Skin.

Элегантная дама в шляпе без одежды: Кайли Дженнер порадовала фанатов стильным «обнаженными» фото

However, such candid shot was not original.

American reality star, model and businesswoman. It was mentioned that the youngest of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner for 21 years. Earned for the year of $ 170 million.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.