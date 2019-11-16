Elegant mini: Reese Witherspoon at the ceremony in Nashville
43-year-old singer Reese Witherspoon attended the ceremony CMA Awards-2019, held in Nashville.
The actress wore a short black dress with a scattering of rhinestones and combine it with lacquered pumps on a low heel. In the ears of the Reese was the earring, the face was saturated eye makeup and a soft pink gloss on her lips.
Hair Witherspoon was put in a volumetric hairstyle, and jewelry wearing several rings. Actress loves short dresses and quite often it is in these out on the red carpet. For example, during her promotional tour of a recent show “the Morning show” fans could see Witherspoon in the outfits of this length. Only colors of her dresses were different — from searing red to a beautiful emerald.