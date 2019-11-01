Elementary school teachers of Ontario voted for the strike (PHOTO)

98% of public elementary school teachers and education workers in Ontario voted to strike if necessary, and the Union representing their interests, called the “undeniable” by the awarding authority.

On Friday, the Federation of elementary school teachers of Ontario has declared that the negotiations with the province have not progressed in any meaningful way. The Union said that almost every question: from class size to salary becomes a stumbling block in the negotiations.

ETFO President Sam Hammond has not provided a timetable for a potential strike, but said that the Union will meet with mediator on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, said in an interview with Toronto radio station NewsTalk1010 that he was not surprised by the results of the vote, but will not negotiate with the Union publicly.

His education Minister Stephen Lecce said that the government team still intends to continue negotiations.

“Although our government tries to behave in appropriate and constructive at the negotiating table…ETFO makes the next step towards escalation of the situation and move to strike, which will negatively affect the children,” he said.

“The strike, has called for the trade unions, means the closure of schools, disruption and uncertainty for students and parents.”

Middle school teachers and teachers of English Catholic system are voting on strike action, the results of which are expected in the next couple of weeks.

This round of negotiations was tense, as it comes amid the government’s attempts to impose restrictions on wage increases for public sector employees and increase class sizes, which would mean thousands of reducing teaching posts.

Strike 55000 subsidiary of education workers, such as cleaners, administrative staff and educators of young children, was prevented at the last minute, when the government signed a preliminary agreement with the canadian Union of public employees.

According to Hammond, the government announced the Union’s intention to reduce their collective agreement for $ 150 million.

Since the advent of the new government to power last year, the main education trade unions were critical to the General direction of government activities, including such measures as increasing the size of secondary school classes from 22 to 28 students, increase class sizes from 4 to 8 With 23 to 24 students, validation e-learning courses and the decrease in funding per pupil.

A trip to the class sizes for four years would lead to the loss of 10,000 teaching jobs, although education Minister Stephen Lecce said recently that he proposed in negotiations with the Federation of secondary school teachers of Ontario to reduce the increase in the size of middle school to 25.

But the Federation OSSTF called it “a poison pill” because the proposal would also mean that local limits on class size removed, that essentially allows the province to increase the number of students in the class constantly.