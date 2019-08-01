Elena Kravets admired in a sensual manner
Elena Kravets was fascinated by femininity.
The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz touched by fans in a sensual manner.
New photo of 42-year-old actress struck Ukrainians their femininity and ease. It Kravetz appeared in the air bright dress with ruffles and original cut, juicy off the shoulders. The image of the actress added a playful, messy hair.
A photo shared on his Instagram the photographer Ksenia Tverdokhleb, who did the.
“As you know, I really don’t like posing for the camera. I love catching the live emotions @lennykravets that catches the camera is undoubtedly great, but in reality, those emotions are much stronger,” she wrote.
Fans of the actress was delighted with the new photo.
“Beautiful frame”, “Lena ideal”, “Beauty”, write the people.