Elena Kravets appealed to Ukrainians with a request to help a young girl overcome the disease
The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz has demonstrated that she has a big heart.
A famous actress in her Instagram account reached out to fans with a request to help a young girl to fight a serious illness.
Medical and financial assistance needed colleague Elena Kravets in “Women’s quarter” — Natalia Docines. After learning about the problems of the actress health, the ally of Vladimir Zelensky immediately initiated the collection of funds for treatment, demonstrating the subscribers personal example.
“I want to appeal to You for help…in trouble. Sick one young woman,” wrote Kravets. This appeal was supported by the official account of “95 Quarter”: “Friends, really need your help! All the details from @lennykravets in the penultimate post. All in advance many thanks!”.
In order not to seem goloslovny, Kravets attached to post scans of correspondence with the sick girl, and also the conclusion of doctors about her diagnosis. This initiative has found a broad response in the hearts of Ukrainians. “A bit listed. I wish you a speedy recovery.”, — wrote under the video. “Helen, You are a person with a big heart! And Your whole team did good job! Good Luck To You! Health Natalia and timely assistance!”, — wrote in the comments of the Internet users.