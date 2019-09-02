Elena Kravets boasted the achievements of their twins
The eldest heir Kravets Mary — quite adult and every year just prettier eyes. Girl finishes school next year and striking resemblance with his mother. On his page in social network Instagram she shares a beautiful photo with various photo shoots. She Kravets, her mother is also quite often shows her daughter and proudly shares her accomplishments and creative successes.
However, Junior Katya and Vanya Elena shows rarely. She quite often talks about the twins in an interview. Kravets tries not to share information about their younger children, perhaps because they are still very young and the actress is just afraid to jinx it.
Recently, the actress has given another media interview in connection with her participation in popular dance show “Dancing with the stars.” Then, something changed in her views on the dissemination of information about children, and Elena quite a bit spoke about the achievements of the little Vanya and Katya.
Kravetz said that her children — very mobile and active. Boy Vanya, the words Elena — “real battery” and his favorite pastime is to jump. Vanya is doing it wherever possible: on the trampoline, on the couch, on the street and even in the shower. Son Kravets does not mind the lack of space and he “throws” his energy literally everywhere.
Katya is also not far behind from his brother, according to Elena, her daughter just loved heights. She always wants somewhere to climb on the rope ladder on the slide. The two children are not afraid of anything and rarely cry.