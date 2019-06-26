Elena Kravets from the block 95 has run into harsh criticism
On his page in social network Instagram Elena Kravetz has published a new photo on which her adult daughter posing in the pool with the dolphins.
The girl smiles and hugs of one of the pupils.
Kravets decided to get ahead of violent criticism, and once in the caption to the photo stated the conditions in which dolphins live.
“These facts are known to few audience, but you’ll need to know in order to have a full picture and an objective view. If you think that the Dolphinarium is the same as the circus animals with all the consequences, a few words in defense of this Dolphin.
First. Here all animals purchased by canneries in Japan. This means that if they are not bought, they would go to the canned food:((((
Second. For 15 years, here was born 25 delphinet!!!! It’s about love, as you know.
And third. Over 1500 dolphins each year are killed in the Black sea in the nets of poachers. First and foremost, we need to solve this problem. And another fact. Life expectancy of dolphins in dolphinariums is much higher than in nature. Almost two times. Without comments.”, — says Yelena Kravets.
But subscribers celebrity disagreed with this view and criticized it point of view.
“Jahlive-zhah — delfiner, I zoos circuses in Ukraine — TSE jails for tvarin!”, “the law in Ukraine Gaborone delfiner without direct access to marsico VOD. However snooty stink navti ploschi have harkovi Truskavets.”, “The poor dolphins die from the bleach,just for fun bipedal”, “VI resume scho on “konservnij” plants delfn razvodyat for sale in Delfine. A Cup of COF poroju proposition I write in love vlasniku delfiner to tvarin at least – namno”, “SHAME ! Delfiner TSE V jasnica for tvarin!!!”, “VI zirki, VSI savagae tvarin!!! It is a pity, that you do not mozhut ssti I prokatis the top, curiously bi take Chi you was spodobalos, Oleno!” — write the indignant fans of the stars.