Elena Kravets has recorded a touching video message
Elena Kravets and Max Leonov climbed one notch in the top of the favorites (according to the judges ‘ voting) in the new season of dancing with the stars 2019. Last Sunday, 1 September was held the second live “Dancing”. The results of which the project has left the first pair TAYANNA and Igor Kuzmenko, that was a shock to many viewers of the project. By the way, TAYANNA has already spoken about leaving dancing with the stars 2019! The singer stressed that “the script and role is not her story.”
But Kravets and Leon got up on the line above. If at the end of the first broadcast of the jury identified them in fifth place. In the second live actress and choreographer was placed in 4th position! The audience was pleasantly surprised to see a couple of emotional modernity. While they danced to the song-verse Vera Polozkova — “Let it be”.
As it turned out, Kravets “can’t live” the ills of poems by famous poet. Before going to the floor of the second ether Elena recorded a heartfelt video in which he confessed his love to Skid!
“Friends, this post is a small preview of what will be happening tonight on dancing with the stars… And in this video I want to refer to that which will be devoted to our max dance. It Is A Faith. Faith, dear, if you look, I want to present my dance, to confess his love to you and your creativity,” emphasizes Kravets.
Elena noted that they were unable to get on one and recent performances to Skid in Kiev. Since that time, Kravets and Leon were rehearsing their dance.
“We were just practicing your dance in your poem “Let it be”. And you will see what a terrific accompaniment for the dance in art Nouveau style. I hope you will like our cover. I hope that we will finally know , because that’s just impossible to withstand. You know all in my environment but me.” — smiles Kravets.
“I really wish you got at least a shred of enjoyment from what they see, which is what I’m getting from your poem. Without them I do not live, do not breathe, do not exist. You thank you for them,” says Yelena Kravets.