Elena Kravets in a skimpy dress danced a salsa
During the third broadcast the show “Tanzu s with a stars” star Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz and Max Leonov, who first broadcast struck a romantic dance, danced a salsa.
On the floor Elena appeared in an unusual manner. The star performed a fiery dance in a rather candid red dress under Ukrainian dynamic hit group “Time and Glass” “Dim.”
And although the audience was left in awe of the performances of Elena, the judges on the contrary did not check out the fiery performance of the pair.
So, Catherine Kuhar said that salsa does not “skate” stars and dance was not very good.
“Your feet had turned into a snake which is trying to crush your partner. Of course, I guess that many would like to be in Maxim, but you it’s likely turned the head of my previous comments. So I would like to remind you that this project you have to plow like a horse and fly like a butterfly”, — commented on the speech Kravets Catherine.
So as a result of the evaluation of judges, the couple received a total of 19 points.