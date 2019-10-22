Elena Kravets refused to answer the question of why her daughter lives separately
Sunday, October 20, on channel 1+1 the ninth edition of the popular show “Dances with stars z 2019“, during which couples danced together with the talented children. Also, the participants remembered what they themselves had in childhood and talked about the relationship with their children.
Actress of the Studio “Kvartal 95“ Elena Kravetz stated that participation in the project has inspired her eldest daughter, 16-year-old Masha, who has 9 years of dancing school “Todes“. In addition, the star admitted that she is very close with Mary and they both don’t like it when they restrict freedom.
“She’s comfortable, that she has her own life, and I have mine“, — said Kravetz.
However, the question why the daughter lives separately, Elena did not answer, saying only that does not want to focus.
“Let’s get this down. I want to focus on the fact that she lives alone,“ said Elena.
It should be noted that earlier, the actress have already referred to the reasons that 16-year-old Maria lives separately. In an interview for Tv.ua the star of “district“ explained that this decision was taken because of the housing issue.
“I’m the cool mom. It was a forced decision. Our big family was a bit burdened by housing issue, and I have a sneaking thought that Masha lived separately. We started to look for opportunities and this opportunity is an amazing way itself was formed. The parents of one of her friends Masha called me and said, “Lena, we know that there is a problem you want to solve this issue, and we have the solution. Let your daughter will live with our,“ admitted Elena Kravets.