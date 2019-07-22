Elena Kravets shared gentle with the children

The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz rarely publishes family pictures in their social networks. But in honor of the birth of twins, daughter Katya and son Vani — actress decided to make an exception, please fans gentle with the kids. Photo Elena posing with the kids in bed when they gently hug your mom. “Happy birthday, my Cravat!”, signed tender frame Elena.

Елена Кравец поделилась нежным снимком с детьми

“Let them be healthy kids! Let friends all my life and love my mother! Happy holidays, Helen!” — joined the congratulations Masha Yefrosinina and singer Svetlana Tarabarova added: “Love.”

By the way, it seems that Elena has concealed the exact date of the birth of children, when told addition to the family. After all earlier it was reported that babies born in August and not in July.

