Elena Kravets surprised Network users boorish behavior
August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Actress of the Studio “Quarter 95” and the project “Women’s Quarter” Elena Kravets outraged fans boorish behavior. Thus, the artist showed the process of writing a script for a Comedy show.
In the video, the actors of the Quarter working on creating scenes. Video posted on the social network Instagram.
At the end of the video Kravets, discussing with colleagues the scenario abruptly says “Shut up! Shut up!”.
“I didn’t think that Lena can. Already upset”, “it’s okay, well she said so and what here the such? She is also a person, maybe not in the mood or mad at someone”, “How rude behaved Kravets! Well, that’s what my colleagues scream? I would be ashamed of such behavior” — write to the network.
