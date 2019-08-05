Elena Kravets surprised Network users boorish behavior

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Actress of the Studio “Quarter 95” and the project “Women’s Quarter” Elena Kravets outraged fans boorish behavior. Thus, the artist showed the process of writing a script for a Comedy show.

Елена Кравец удивила пользователей Сети хамским поведением

In the video, the actors of the Quarter working on creating scenes. Video posted on the social network Instagram.

At the end of the video Kravets, discussing with colleagues the scenario abruptly says “Shut up! Shut up!”.

“I didn’t think that Lena can. Already upset”, “it’s okay, well she said so and what here the such? She is also a person, maybe not in the mood or mad at someone”, “How rude behaved Kravets! Well, that’s what my colleagues scream? I would be ashamed of such behavior” — write to the network.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.