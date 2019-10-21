Elena Kravets told about the painful break with daughter (video)
The participant of show “Dances with stars z”, the star of “Evening quarter” Elena Kravets in the ninth air devoted his speech to eldest daughter Mary. In the diary, the actress said that the girl dancing in Studio “Todes”. Elena admitted that at the time of broadcast 16-year-old daughter was in Lviv that she’s always watching shows with mom and sending touching messages of support and comments. Elena mentioned that Mary had been living separately. Barely holding back tears, the actress closed the topic and did not mention the cause of the separation.
It turned out that the girl a few months do live separately from their relatives. Such a step family Kravets was forced to go because of problems with housing.
“It was a forced decision. Our big family was a bit burdened by housing issue, and I have a sneaking thought that Masha lived separately”, — told Elena earlier.
After a family Council decided that Masha really will be better.
“The parents of one of her friends Masha called me and said, “Lena, we know that there is a problem you want to solve this issue, and we have the solution. Let your daughter will live with our” — said Kravetz. She admits that at first was very worried for her daughter, but now I think Mary and her safety.
“At first I was worried, but knew where she was, knew she was safe, because I’m sure the parents of a friend of Masha. She quickly matured and became a real housewife”, — said Kravetz.
Masha is very similar to the star mother. She is a professional dancer, tries himself as a model.
