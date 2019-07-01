Elena Kravets told whether to go into politics
July 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Actress and admindirerror Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz commented on the rumors about his departure in policy. She stated that it did not intend to start a political career.
Kravetz also urged his fans not to believe the fakes. She announced in her Instagram.
“Many think and say that I’m quitting work and go into politics. Now officially I declare with all responsibility that nothing of the sort in sight, I remain in the Studio “Kvartal 95″, remain true to the scene, so to speak. And if you will see in the list my name, surname and patronymic Kravets Elena, you should know that it’s not me, it’s probably clones or just namesakes. I’m with the kids still in the shop actor and author. So see you on television!”, — said the actress.