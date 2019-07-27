Elena Kravets was fascinated by the beauty in the air dress off the shoulder
The star of “Kvartal 95” and “Women’s quarter” Elena Kravetz rarely indulges fans with snapshots on the social network, so they rejoice with the appearance of his favorite in the film. Subscribers are asked to sowomen often you go to the page and publish fresh photos, which her thousands of fans eagerly waiting. So, on the new frame in Instagram, the actress showed in what way was walking to Odessa, where he arrived with a concert of “Women’s quarter”.
The actress poses on the waterfront South of Palmyra, leaning on the railing. She smiles, slightly turning his head towards the photographer, who managed to catch a live the emotion of a star. Hair Elena Packed in a neat tail.
For an elegant yet Flirty dress, off-shoulder embellished ruffle at neckline. Waist actress has allocated a zone, and as accessories rather original earrings with a flower.
“Rozkazhy, Odesa, rozkazhy… Yak ti VMS so not vdovine VCU…” — poetic signed picture of showwomen.
Fans immediately rushed to comment on bold black-and-white frame, and asked Elena often pamper them with fresh images. From the review I could not resist and singer Olya Polyakova: “Oh that there Vik, sho you vydumala?”
“Very airy”, “Insanely beautiful!”, “Great moment caught photographer”, “Girl graduate”, “I Want to be a woman”, “Pretty woman”, “Odessa, our beauty! And you, Helen, so beautiful,” “Oh, what a beautiful photo. And you, Lena, insanely beautiful. I would like to see more of your photos in the ribbon” — asked followers.