Elena Kravets was invited in the show “dancing with the stars”
The former wife of Vladimir Zelensky on the subjects of “95 Quarter” Elena Kravets received the baton from the Ukrainian gymnasts rizatdinova and the rapper Seryoga.
Proposal to Elena, force her to make difficult choices.
Elena Kravets must decide whether a participant in the popular show “Dancing with the stars.”
It was learned that the updated third season on the floor will be Olympic medalist in rhythmic gymnastics, a young mother Anna Rizatdinova and popular rapper Seryoga, which is also known as the polygraph Sharikoff.
The newly minted members of the project gave the baton to the dance actress of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravets, singer and presenter, “Life of famous people” TAYANNA and artist coach “Voice. Children” Jiji.The participants also decided to challenge the actor, who is “f”, holder of the title Mr. Ukraine and the Mister Sea World Bogdan Osipchuk.