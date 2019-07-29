Elena Kravets was published in the original outfit
The star of “Kvartal 95” and “Women’s quarter” Elena Kravetz became a bit more likely to delight his fans with new photos in the network. Now showwomen is located in Odessa, which previously played in a concert of “Women’s quarter”, and now took the chair of judges for the “League of laughter”.
The artist showed in the Instagram outfit she chose for the event. Elena posing, standing at his “job” in a long black dress with a front slit. It is decorated with panels of white fabric, and a highlight of the image is three-dimensional sleeve that can be unfasten.
Complete bow assembled in a beautiful tail hair and massive earrings in the shape of flowers.
“The jury on @ligasmeha. Decided a little stand up before sit..)) @valerykovalska, thank you for this image and especially for the detachable sleeve with zippers. This is a super idea for summer!” — said Kravets.
Followers were quick to share their opinions, admiring the outfit and the radiant beauty of the actress.
- You are just GORGEOUS!)
- Beauty )
- Let admire!
- Not for nothing has decided….stand
- I Love You
- Lenochka! Unsurpassed
- Elena, you are beautiful as always
- Very stylish!
- Helen! You BEAUTY!!
- Bagina
- About the woman old age will break your teeth
- Queen
- Oooooooo! What are you,Lena,beautiful and feminine