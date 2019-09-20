Elena Kravetz admitted how difficult she is to work in the men’s team “95 Quarter” (photo)
Sunday, September 22, on the channel “1+1” will be the most touching broadcast of the third season of the renewed “Tanzu s with a stars”. It will be held under the theme “the Year that changed my life.” Stars openly talk about the events that marked a turning point for them, and dedicate their rooms to relatives. Leading the balcony in the fifth live will be the presenter Nadezhda Matveeva, who left the project last week. (Of the most striking moments of the fourth broadcast, click here.)
The most sexy couple of the project Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich will raise in his speech the theme of separation from loved ones. Broadcaster with Lebanese roots for the first time tells how at a young age was sent to the point of fighting in Lebanon. One day when he was on the phone with his future wife, who stayed in Odessa, there was a deafening explosion, and the connection is terminated. Girl a month thought Salem was killed before he returned to Ukraine and not found the beloved. It is about a long-awaited meeting after a hard separation, couple will dance the waltz.
Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich
Victoria Bulitko and Dmitry Dikusar will devote contemporary friend and colleague, Vicki, actress Marina Poplavskaya, who last year died in a car accident.
The lead author of the Barbir and her partner Dmitry Zhuk will dance the Foxtrot under the piercing song Jamala “Way dodomu”. The pair will dedicate my performance to those who struggle with serious illnesses.
And the Queen of humor Elena Kravets Maxim Leonov will dance a soulful tango the song Alla Pugacheva “just like everyone else.” Lena can convey the complexity of the work in the men’s team of the Studio “Kvartal 95”.
Belarusian actor Alex Yarovenko and Alain Shoptenko will show on the floor freestyle to the hit Iron sky Paulo Nutinu and tell in the dance about one of the most dramatic pages in history — the explosion in Chernobyl.
And the most sensual pair of draft Ksenia Mishina and Jack the cat depart from customary roles and dance hip-hop track MONATIK under “My”.
