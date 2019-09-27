Elena Temnikova boasted a slender figure in the Maldives (photos)
Ex-member of the group SEREBRO Elena Temnikova, recently surprised a cardinal change of image — from searing brunette became a platinum blonde, went to rest in the Maldives, which calls a second home. The star stayed in a chic boutique hotel Milaidhoo Island Maldives, which has protected the coral reef protected by UNESCO.
Temnikova rents a luxury Villa with a spacious terrace, freshwater swimming pool and direct access to the beach with soft white sand.
Singer enjoys vacation on a Paradise island published photos and videos showing colorful fish in the clear water. Don’t forget to brag and figure in a swimsuit. The images show Elena is in good form. Her slim figure can only envy.
Says Temnikova, it is not dieting, just adhere to a healthy diet. Your meal in the Maldives it was also shown in the photo.
The Maldives is one of the favorite places to stay Temnikova. On the Islands, she got married in 2014 with businessman Dmitry. The couple are raising a little daughter Alexandra.
