Elena Temnikova made a drunken party in Kiev (photos, video)

Popular Russian singer, ex-soloist of the group Serebro Elena Temnikova caught by scandal with former colleagues because of his revelatory interview, presented another solo work — new video for “Strangling jeweler”. In the video, the singer showed how spending time at the pool party modern, trendy party-goers.

“Strangling jewelry” is very summery, easy, friendly’s story. When a group of friends throws everything, going to the pool on a hot day, includes music and goes to relax”, — says the official description of the clip.

The Director of the video became the famous clipmaker Leonid Kolosovskiy, relieving for many stars of show business.

