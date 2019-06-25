Elephant attacked man in the zoo on (PHOTOS)

The trainer African Lion Safari was seriously injured after it was attacked the elephant. It is reported by the police. Now the man is in hospital in Hamilton.

The ambulance had to drive through wildlife Park in the countryside of Hamilton, which is about 30 km from the city centre. The incident occurred today, Friday afternoon.

Police Hamilton wrote about the incident in her Twitter in the afternoon at about 3:40, noting that the patient (which is about 30 something years old) was taken to hospital by air via helicopter from London, Ontario. The Ministry of labour stated that the place of the sent investigator.

“This is not a typical situation,” – noted in police.

African Lion Safari – an area the size of 750 acres is home to 16 of the Asian elephants, the largest herd in any Zoological habitat in North America.

African Lion Safari is also engaged in breeding animals, and elephants are one of the attractions of the zoo.

According to information from the official site, the Park is part of important research Asian elephants and participated in breeding 30 species that are considered to be endangered and 20 species that are considered endangered.

However, this is not the first time an elephant attacked a man. In 1989, 21-year-old Omar Norton was killed by an elephant in the Park.

Norton, a student studying natural Sciences at the McMaster University, was trying to stop two elephants from fighting in an open paddock. Norton turned his back to the elephants to get the ivory hook (a long pole with a hook on the end). One of the elephants turned her head, pushed Norton into the ground and put his head on it. The weight crushed him.

In the Park said that earlier the elephants never showed aggression towards staff.