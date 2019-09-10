Elephants out of control and crushed 18 people during a festival in Sri Lanka (video)
September 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
During a religious festival in the city of Kotte in Sri Lanka, one of which participated in festive procession of the elephants went out of control after he was hit with a stick. People rushing from the enraged animal in all directions, scared of another elephant, which was in front. He ran down the street, crushing anyone who got in his way. In total, the elephant crushed 18 people, including fallen under the feet of the elephant mahouts. Among the victims, according to the newspaper Metro, there are women and at least two children. All of them were hospitalized.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter