Eliminated more than 260 illegal filling stations
The tax police of the State fiscal service eliminated 264 illegal filling station with 13 Dec 2019.
It is reported by the Censor.With reference to the press service of the SFS.
It is noted that the elimination of petrol stations is carried out pursuant to the instructions of the President and Prime Minister of Ukraine concerning carrying out of measures of counteraction to illicit trafficking and retail trade of fuel.
“The results of activities undertaken in the period from 13 December 2019 3 January 2020 was established and discontinued operations 264 illegal filling stations. Withdrawn from illegal circulation more than 3,5 thousand tons of fuel and lubricants, totaling over 63 million UAH. and equipment illegal filling stations with a total value of more than 57 million UAH”, — stated in the message.
Who carried out the dismantling of equipment that was used in illegal activities.