Eliminates warts, fibromas, pimples and age spots after the first use!
Worth a try!
The skin is the largest organ of the body responsible for protecting us from any threat, and suffers the greatest damage that we can experience. Because the skin is constantly exposed to the environment, its main enemy is the sun because it emits ultraviolet rays which are very harmful for our health. Ultraviolet rays can generate skin deformation, which may be malignant or benign depending on the composition of the cells.
Moles and eels
— Garlic — apply vaseline on the affected area and put crushed garlic and cover with gauze.
— Castor oil and baking soda — create a homogeneous mixture of both ingredients. Apply it on the affected area and then cover with gauze and leave it on all night, and then clean the area.
— Apple cider vinegar – put YAU-soaked cotton ball on the affected area and secure with bandage for 8 hours.
Wart treatment
— Honey: apply honey on the wart and secure it with gauze.
— Apple cider vinegar: apply a cotton ball with YAU on the wart and secure it with a bandage, leave overnight. Repeat until the wart.
— Rice milk: rice milk, apply on the wart and leave overnight.
Dark spots
— Lemon: RUB lemon on the affected area twice a day and stay away from the sun.
— Aloe Vera: applied to the stain and leave it for 20 minutes and then clean it with plenty of water.
— Onion: grated onion should be applied on the affected area for 15 minutes, and then rinse with water.
Use these highly effective procedures, and you eliminate deformation of the skin.