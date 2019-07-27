Elina Svitolina showed a rare photo with his parents
The best tennis player of Ukraine from Odessa Elina Svitolina, who occupies the seventh position in the world women’s ranking, continues to enjoy a rest after a successful performance at Wimbledon, where our compatriot for the first time in his career reached the semifinals of the tournament “Grand slam”.
Followed by a trip to his native Odessa, where Elina had a swim on the yacht with her lover, Frenchman Gael the Gael, Ukrainian visited Kiev and spent time with his parents Elena and Michael, sharing the joyful moments spent in the company of loved ones, with your followers on Instagram. “Do the world a more pleasant feeling than the feeling of home comfort?” — wrote the athlete.
However, to sit still Svitolina with her boyfriend did not, and the capital of Ukraine, a couple went in Swiss Nyon, where the annual traditional rock festival Paleo.
.
